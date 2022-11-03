Loretta M. Austin, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Robert L. Cartigny, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Wake: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the parish center. Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Deanne E. George, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Marcella Isenhart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a wake service at 4 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Raphael Cathedral.
James Jahncke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Joan M. Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Michel, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James R. Nadermann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
George H. Platten, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Mary’s Church, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Wanda M. Remakel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Kelly J. Sullivan Soley, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena.
Mike Townsend, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.