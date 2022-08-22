Brenda M. Bloesch, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following the service at the funeral home.
Jean M. Bruce, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Services: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home.
Diane Christenson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Juanita L. Dague, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Catherine M. Fenchel, Williamsburg, Va. -- Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Va. Service: Thursday, 10 a.m. Aug. 25, St. Olaf Catholic Church, Williamsburg.
Ann Foust, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Patricia M. Griego, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Scott A. Larson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27, Old Community Building, 212 Main St., Gays Mills.
Michael V. Leibfried, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Celebration of life: immediately following the burial at Neumann’s Bar & Grill, 927 Main Street, Holy Cross.
Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, with a wake service at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Edith E. Morovits, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Margaret A. Pape, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Francis Spielbauer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patrick B. Till, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, where services will follow.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.