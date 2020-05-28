POTOSI, Wis. — Marie G. (Schoenauer) Jacobson-Williamson, age 88, of Potosi, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster.
Marie was born on February 22, 1932, at home in Potosi, the daughter of Raymond M. and Helen (Maahs) Schoenauer. She graduated from Muscoda Public High School in 1950. Marie married Glen “Aubrey” Jacobson on August 12, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Muscoda. He died on June 20, 2006. The first few years of marriage, Marie and Aubrey lived on, and helped farm, the Jacobson family farm at Muscoda. They moved to Tennyson, and then Potosi, and she worked at the Dubuque Battery Factory, and then the Dubuque Packing Company, Dubuque, IA, retiring after 25 years. On December 28, 2009, she married Herman K. Williamson in Lancaster. He died on September 6, 2015. Marie and Aubrey, and then later Herman, enjoyed camping, traveling and spending the winter months in Louisiana. She and Aubrey made two trips to Alaska in their motorhome. A lot of time was spent camping on property they owned “UP NORTH” in the Black River Falls area. She also spent many years working on her arts and crafts, selling them at local craft shows and at her daughter Diane’s beauty shop. Marie was also a big collector of Beanie Babies, standing in line for hours waiting for stores to open in the morning. She especially enjoyed all of the times she could spend with her family. She was also a member of Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, in Potosi, for 75 years.
Marie is survived by a son, Kenny (Nancy) Jacobson; and a daughter, Diane (Jerry) Bode, all of Potosi; four grandchildren, Duane (Jennifer) Jacobson, Cuba City, Brian Jacobson, Burton, Brandi (Eric) Richter, Burlington, WI, and Scott (Ashley) Bode, Potosi; four great-grandchildren, Alysha (Danial Johnson) Jacobson, Platteville, Jeffrey Jacobson, Potosi, Cullen Kruser and Dane Richter, Burlington, WI; and three step-great-granddaughters, Haylee, Hanna and Haidyn Albert, all of Cuba City. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Jones and Ina (William) Schaefer, both of Potosi.
In addition to her husbands, Aubrey and Herman, and her parents and step-parents, Helen (Leonard) Menne and Raymond (Virginia) Schoenauer, Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward “Honsie” (Helen) Schoenauer, Robert “Bootsie” (June) Schoenauer; brother in-law, Russell Jones; a sister-in-law, Betty (Richard) Harlan.
In keeping with Marie’s wishes, private family funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, with Pastor Jim McMahon officiating. Private family burial will be in Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi.
Marie’s family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living and Orchard Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care and compassion. We wish to further acknowledge St. Croix Hospice, especially Bobbi, during mom’s final days.
