DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Robert, “Bob” M. Heiderscheit, 88 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 8:30 — 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Luxemburg, Iowa. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Bob was born on June 7, 1933 in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of William and Martha (Schneider) Heiderscheit. He actively served in the US Army from 1954 — 1956, stationed in Germany. Bob married Ann Meyer on June 1, 1957 in Immaculate Conception Church, Buena Vista, Iowa. Together they raised their family and farmed near Luxemburg. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 881 and VFW Post 7736.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann, children: Karen (Duane) Nieman of Earlville, Lois (friend Al Timmerman) Heiderscheit of Strawberry Point, Diane (Brian) Brown of Peosta, Donna (Ranger) Fenton of Dyersville, Mike Heiderscheit of Worthington, and Pat (Jill) Heiderscheit of Dyersville; a daughter-in-law, Karen Heiderscheit of Center Point, 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Heiderscheit of Dubuque, a sister-in-law, Margaret Heiderscheit of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Ron Heiderscheit and Daniel Heiderscheit, daughter-in-law, Brenda Heiderscheit, grandson, Owen Lee Heiderscheit, a brother, Ken Heiderscheit, a sister-in-law, Claudia Heiderscheit.
The family would like to thank staff at Ellen Kennedy Center, MercyOne Senior Care, and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.