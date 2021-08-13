Joyce Marie Smith, 88, of Dubuque, reunited with her parents, Cyril and Veryl Teeple, and sisters, Pat, Berta, Jean and Joan and her loving husband of sixty-four years, Fred Smith on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Joyce Marie (Teeple) Smith, the third of five daughters, was born on April 10, 1933 in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up in Waterloo and attended church and school at Sacred Heart, worked in a physician’s office and eventually met and married her partner in life. She followed and supported her husband during his teaching career and moved to Tripoli, Iowa. Here they welcomed their son, Kevin, making the family her world. Fred’s teaching opportunities brought them to Dubuque in 1966 where he eventually became the principal of Audubon, Eisenhower and Marshall Elementary Schools.
In life, Joyce was a tiny woman just under five feet tall and weighed less than one hundred pounds soaking wet. Perhaps because of her diminutive stature, she loved small creatures. She adored her Boston Terriers (Princess, Lady, Angel, Sadie and Molly) which she owned in succession, the orphaned cat, Panther, and the many birds, rabbits, squirrels who stopped by her home for the treats she left. Joyce only had one child and loved children. She enjoyed her work as a teachers’ assistant in the Dubuque Community School System. She loved her home and family. Her best friend was her older sister, Berta, who many people thought was her twin. They shared their lives, laughs, loves and Berta’s huge family.
One of Joyce’s passions was her love of music which goes back to her childhood days when she sang big band music of the forties. At the age of ten, she won a singing contest which led to a short stint singing on KXEL Radio Station in Waterloo. In recent years, her favorite thing to do was sing along with the guests who came to entertain at the care facility. Even in her decline, she loved to sing and did so often.
Those who knew Joyce will remember her sweet, caring ways. She was a gentle soul who never caused anyone harm. She was a loving, faithful wife and a caring, devoted mother. Though dementia took its toll on her mind, she never forgot her son’s face and always rejoiced in his visits. He was her sun and moon. She led a good, happy, loving life. She had many friends and touched many lives. While we reflect on our lives and contemplate our own legacies, we may not create a huge impact on the world, but how we live our lives will create a ripple in even the smallest of ponds. If during our time we can put forth even a tiny bit of love and happiness, isn’t that the greatest legacy of all? The ripple becomes a tsunami. Ride the wave, Joyce!
Joyce is survived by her son, Kevin (Snuffy) Smith and wife, Tessa of Dubuque. We would like to thank the staff at Sunset Park Place, especially those who work in Weland Gardens Memory Unit, for their care and kindness. Also, our deepest thanks to Laura H. at Mercy Hospital who was with us and assisted Joyce on her journey.
