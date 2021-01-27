Thomas Joseph Gansen, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on January 16, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona, doing what he loved.
A public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 29th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Please remember to wear your mask and social distance. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Tom was born on May 22, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Louis and Phyllis (Schlosser) Gansen. He was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. He worked for John Deere for 30 years and then became the owner and operator of Tom Gansen Trucking. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling to many different places.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Gansen, of East Dubuque, IL; brother-in-law, Dale Sheehy, of Maquoketa, IA; many nieces and nephews, including Michelle Gansen, of Eagan, MN, Chris (Shanon) Gansen, of Los Angeles, CA, Marcia (Mike) Ayres, of Denver, CO, Rachel (Craig) Winders, of Avondale, AZ, Lindsay (Kory) Sandon, of Sunburst, MT, Carrie (Bob) Herrig, of Maquoketa, Jill (Ryan Barry) Fritz, of Brooklyn, WI, Craig (Anne) Sheehy, of Dubuque, IA, and Matt Sheely of Plain, WI.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Sheely; and a brother, John Gansen.
The family would like to thank Mesa, Arizona, ambulance crew along with the doctors and nurses at Bannon Desert Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas Gansen memorial fund will be established.