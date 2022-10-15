Linda K. Hansen, 74, of Dubuque died Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda was a strong lady, battling two diseases for many years.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm Sunday, October 16 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The funeral mass livestream can be watched at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Linda was born on July 26, 1948 in Dubuque, daughter of Charles and Velma (Chambers) Smith. She married Ronald Hansen on November 1, 1991. They were blessed with 31 beautiful years together and were best friends. She will be missed immensely. Ronald will love her forever and looks forward to seeing her again in their next journey together.
Linda enjoyed music, dancing, slots, and as much bingo as she could get in every week. She loved being around family and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hansen, of Dubuque; three children, Jeff (Angie) Valentine, Tracy (Jerry) Carew, of West Branch, IA, Randy Valentine of Galena, IA; four step children, Cherisse Patil of Longmont, Colorado, Angela and Chad Hansen of Dubuque and Krista (Steve) Shaffer of DeWitt, Iowa; 17 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Woock of Saginaw, Michigan; and her brothers in law and sisters in law, Dale Thul, Kenneth Hansen, Cletus (Gretchen) Hansen, Rose (Gene) Bauer, Norma Leytem, and Linda (Ron) Dreessens.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Billy and Terry Smith; and four sisters, Eunice Smith, Lola Hostert, Sharon Thul, and Kathy Jo Smith.
