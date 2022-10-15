Linda K. Hansen, 74, of Dubuque died Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Linda was a strong lady, battling two diseases for many years.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 pm Sunday, October 16 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The funeral mass livestream can be watched at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

