PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Lester Joseph Marx, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan 8, at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you