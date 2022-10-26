Ronald L. Koppes, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:40 a.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To honor Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Private family burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Ron was born on July 18, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Richard L. and Dorothy Lee (Kelly) Koppes.
Ron was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kathy Shepherd, on January 11, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque.
He was a hard worker and was employed with ESKA for 20 years and worked as the labor liaison with the United Way for 30 years. Ron was very active with his community. He was a founding member and volunteered countless hours with the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest. Ron was very active with the local unions serving as president in 3 different unions, but was most proud of his work with the International Association of Machinists Local #1238.
He served on both the Dubuque County Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Airport Commission, as well as several other community organizations. Ron was quite the “card shark” and enjoyed a spirited game of Euchre with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. Ron loved his family and would do anything he could for them. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his wife, Kathy Koppes, Dubuque, IA; 4 children, Ron (Lori Sallee) Koppes Jr., Dubuque, IA, Kelly (Randy) Wolfe, Dunlap, IL, Kristi Koppes, Dubuque, IA and Randy (Kelly) Koppes, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Cameron, McKenna, Dan, Emma, Karsyn, Jada, Madeline, Meghan, Robin and Catherine; his siblings, Linda Zimmerman, Dubuque, IA, Kim (Mark) Blume, Burlington, IA and Lloyd Hansen, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Bill Zimmerman.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ron’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ronald Koppes Family.
