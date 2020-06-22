DELHI, Iowa — Lawrence “Larry” Gudenkauf, 60, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in rural Delhi.
Services are pending at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Gudenkauf, of Manchester; one brother, Marv Gudenkauf, of Manchester; four sisters, Joann (Steve) Metz, of Keswick, Janice (Greg) Lawrence, of Delhi, Karen (Dean) Lucas, of Manchester, Linda (Seth) Ringgenberg, of Blue Springs, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Complete obituary to follow.