Kenneth J. Link, age 82, of Dubuque Iowa, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, of complications of a stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 on Friday, January 27th, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard and presentation of the Four Fives by the Dubuque Fire Department.
Ken was born on July 21, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Reuben and Irene (Richard) Link. He graduated from St. Columbkille’s School.
Ken was united in marriage to Diane Rohner, in a union that lasted 35 years. He later married Sandy Conzett, in November of 2003. They had a love that rivaled even the greatest of love stories.
Ken began his career with the City of Dubuque Police Force, later transferring to the City of Dubuque Fire Department. During both tenures, Ken drove school bus for the Dubuque Community School District until his retirement. His service to others lasted over a span of 45 years.
Ken served in the United States Army with an honorable discharge on June 30, 1963 and continued his service with the Army Reserve for an additional five years.
Ken was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all, and he made an impact on everyone he met. His unconditional love, service, and dedication to helping others will never be forgotten.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sandy Link (his baby), son Greg (Luann) Link, daughter Shelley Huseman (Bob), son Brian (Carol) Link, daughter, Renee (Tim) Frith, daughter Jill Mueller, son Brandon (Krissy) Mueller, son Andy (Jenny) Mueller, and son Erik (Trisha) Mueller. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kenny, Matt, Carter, Krista (Cody), Nate, Tyler (Aileen), Vince, Rachel (Matt), Katie, Taylor (Al), Timmy, and great grandchildren Autumn, Ethan, Leo, Kaden, Rylan, Nash, Alayna, Porter, Levi, and Holly. He is also survived by his former wife Diane (Al) Bahl, many special nieces and nephews, his beloved dog Walker, and several other loving family members and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Irene Link, brother Lyle (Nellie) Link, sister Helen (Jim) Kelleher.
Thank you to Dubuque Fire EMS, Finley Hospital ER, and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics ICU and Palliative Care staff, especially Ann, who was with Ken and family during his final moments.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ken’s honor.
