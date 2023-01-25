Kenneth J. Link, age 82, of Dubuque Iowa, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, of complications of a stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 on Friday, January 27th, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard and presentation of the Four Fives by the Dubuque Fire Department.

