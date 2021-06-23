LANCASTER, Wis. — Robert J. Scott, 66, of Lancaster, died on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 24, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will take place at noon.
