PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Donna J. Tierney, 87, of Platteville, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville.

