DECORAH, Iowa — LeRoy J. Schlee, age 92, of Decorah, Iowa, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah, with Deacon Mike Ward presiding. Visitation will be from 2 until 5 p.m. today at Schluter Balik Funeral Home in Decorah, and also after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Phelps Cemetery. Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Violet Amber Schlee, of 72 years; nine children, Sherry Jaeger, Susan Schlee, Lee Schlee, Wendy (Craig) Kruger, Joey Schlee, Ellen Schlee, Robin Schlee, Scott Schlee and Daniel (Linda) Schlee; as well as 79 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Neel and Arthur (Barb) Schlee; brother-in-law, Steve (Donna) Brady; and sister-in-law, Alberta (Dick) Farquhar; and several nieces and nephews.