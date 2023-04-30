Evelyn Lorraine Mootz, passed away on April 25, 2023, at Harmony Nursing Home.

A visitation for Evelyn will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a wake service at 2:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Church of Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. A burial will follow at the Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

