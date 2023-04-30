Evelyn Lorraine Mootz, passed away on April 25, 2023, at Harmony Nursing Home.
A visitation for Evelyn will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a wake service at 2:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Church of Nativity with Fr. Andy Upah officiating. A burial will follow at the Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Evelyn was born September 20, 1923, in Dubuque the daughter of Frank and Myrtle (Purhnage) Bennett. She married Arnold Mootz on November 8, 1943, in Davenport, IA. Evelyn worked for 10 years at Medical Associates Clinic and cleaning homes. She worked until she was 85 years old.
Evelyn was a lady all the way, she lived with a lot of grace, resiliency, and determination. She was very generous and big hearted — always sending cards on birthdays and giving a gift to everyone at Christmas. Evelyn enjoyed reading and doing crosswords. She was also very patient, strong, hard-working, and set forth a good example for her children. She was much loved by her family.
She is survived by eight children: Carol Lex, Donna Lambe, Marylyn (Richard) Staddon, Diane (John) Hooks, Thomas (Carol) Mootz, Robert Mootz, Elizabeth Mootz, Susan (Ned) Herrig. 13 grandchildren: Brian, Jolene, Sheri, Stacey, Debbie, Susan, Angela, Timothy, Andrew, Jeremy, Aundrea, Jeff, Julie and many great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her two brothers Clifford and Melvin, her sons-in-law Vernon Lex and Thomas Lambe. Three grandchildren Matthew Mootz, Christopher Herrig and Jennifer Hooks and great-grandchild Alexis Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers; a Evelyn L. Mootz memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Sara Loetscher for the wonderful care they gave to Evelyn.
