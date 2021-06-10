GALENA, Ill. — Michelle M. Allen, 59, of Galena, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, in Galena, where arrangements are pending.
