John R. “Jack” Anglin, 93, 1170 Carmel Drive Dubuque, IA, passed away on April 10, 2021, at Mount Carmel Bluffs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Otter Creek. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Jack was born on January 20, 1928, in Jackson County, Iowa, the son of Francis and Agnes (Laughlin) Anglin. He attended school in rural Jackson County and graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in Dubuque. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII and was a member of the American Legion.
He worked as salesman at several automotive centers over the years. Jack loved his family and friends above all else. He was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes; a member of the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in recognition of his many years as an umpire; served on the Western Dubuque School Board; a member of the Dubuque Barbershoppers and parish choir; a trusted tire salesman and friend to many with whom he worked.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne (Mahoney) Anglin; his children, Robert (Diane Kadaverek) Anglin, Diane (Ruben) Forner, Sr. Lou Anglin, BVM; his brother, Carl Anglin; grandchildren include Gen Anglin (Alex Schmidt), Tanya (Jason) Hirsch, Kate Forner (TJ Tambellini), Nik Forner, Marc (Aubrey) Forner, and Josie Anglin; great-grandchildren include, Cody Hirsch, Josie Hirsch, Connor Schmidt, Townes Tambellini, Ben Forner, Westin Forner; along with many devoted nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Agnes; in-laws, John & Mamie Mahoney; son, Patrick; his sisters, Doris Alt and Joanne Heiderscheit; his in-laws, Eleanor & Walter Metcalf, Ethel & Joe McAndrew, Merlin & Marian Mahoney; sister-in-law, Luane Anglin; brothers-in-law, Mel Alt and Jim Heiderscheit
Thank you to all who provided care from Hospice of Dubuque, Mount Carmel Bluffs and Oak Park Place.