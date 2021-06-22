Anna M. Meyer, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Anna will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Anna was born August 27, 1936, in Reedsburg, WI, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Wenkers) Haugh. On July 27, 1957, she married James E. Meyer in Reedsburg, WI. He passed away on July 5, 2000.
She was an elementary school teacher and later stayed at home to raise her growing family.
Anna enjoyed gardening, crocheting, shopping with her girlfriends and golfing, but her greatest joy was taking care of her grandkids. She was also very active in the church and taught CCD for many years.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Sandy) Meyer, of Asbury; three daughters, Kim (Fred LuGrain) Noel, of Dubuque, Jill (William) O’Brien, of Pennsauken, NJ, and Terri Meyer, of Madison, WI; 11 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; one son, Daniel; her parents; one brother; and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stonehill Communities or Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
