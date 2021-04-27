Clarabelle F. Baum, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Charles Fields, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Lyle J. Heiderscheit, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Susan A. Hutton, Maquoketa, Iowa — Burial: 11 a.m. today, Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Ronald R. Kracke, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque.
Donna M. Lowther, Arthur, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis.
Helen Marie Macatee, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Shirley M. Mihalakis, Dubuque — Graveside committal services: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque.
Patricia H. Mulrooney, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Shirley A. Regan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Theresa Simon, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roberta Wiederholt, Chester, Calif. — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.