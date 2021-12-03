EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Celia (Cele) A. Monahan, 74, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Monday at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Per State and CDC guidelines, please wear a facemask.
Celia was born on June 27, 1947 in Dubuque, IA to William and Alice (Fleege) Lewis. She married Terry “Monk” Monahan on January 15, 1966 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1965.
Celia worked as a school bus driver for the East Dubuque School District for 36 years, retiring in 2014. She also worked at Family Beer in East Dubuque for 12 years, spending her weekends with the “young kids.” She loved to bake, specifically cinnamon rolls, and anyone lucky enough to get a pan always felt special!
Surviving are her four children; Kelly (Steve) Funke of Peoria, IL, Mark (Julia) Monahan of Kieler, WI, Jay (Pam) Monahan of Metamora, OH and Pat (Cheri) Monahan of Hiawatha, IA; twelve (12) grandchildren, Megan (Matt Gibbons) and Sarah Funke; Ryan (Danielle), Tyler, Alec, and Carlie Monahan; Taylor and Bailey Monahan; Erin and Kyle Monahan and Allie and Hannah Cahill; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Gibbons.
She is survived by sisters Kate Brandel, Helen (Denny) Dorr, Moni (John) Quinn; brother, Paul (Ann) Lewis; and sister-in-law Ginny Lewis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Alice Lewis, her in-laws Howard and Gayle Monahan, her brother Robert Lewis, her brother-in-law Don Brandel, and her husband, Terry (Monk) Monahan.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Iowa Transplant Team as well as the nurses and staff on both the 5 Med/Surg wing at Unity Point, Stonehill Health Center, and Hospice of Dubuque. We are grateful for the wonderful care you showed our mother.