DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Duane P. Schroeder, 86, of Dyersville, and formerly of Strawberry Point, Iowa, died Monday, September 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the funeral home.

