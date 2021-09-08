Duane P. Schroeder Telegraph Herald Sep 8, 2021 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Duane P. Schroeder, 86, of Dyersville, and formerly of Strawberry Point, Iowa, died Monday, September 6, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa.Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today