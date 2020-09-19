Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Judith Adams, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Daniel G. Atkinson, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Celebration of life: Following visitation, Zippy’s Brass Rail, Lancaster.
Dean E. Bennett, Racine, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Mildred M. Gremmels, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
Gerald W. Hall, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — 10 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Eugene J. Heiberger, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Ann V. Helling, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the church.
Lawrence F. Kruse, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Dwight W. Rodas, Edgewood, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Ronald C. Rotkowski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.