Shirley A. Allen, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Rita M. Arlen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mark P. Brown, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 19, Boscobel (Wis.) Bowl & Banquet.
Michael J. Burr, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Garrity Funeral Home chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Mary Kay Fitzpatrick, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lee Horstman, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Laura L. Kretz, Bartlett, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Kalmes Restaurant, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Marie M. Robbins, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry Routley, Round Rock, Texas — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Hope Church.
David Scott, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Esther M. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Shirley Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Erma M. Williamson, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
