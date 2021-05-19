BELLEVUE, Iowa — Ronald L “Fred” Mangler, 78, passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 17.
Ronald Lester Mangler was born May 19, 1942, in Savannah, Illinois to Elmer “Butch” and Genevieve (Leckband) Mangler. He graduated from Miles High School in 1959 and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Korea. He then became a construction laborer and a proud member of Union Local 659 for 35 years. Ron was united in marriage to Linda Haferbier on August 20, 1967, in Preston, IA. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Ron was an avid reader and a passionate fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Iowa Hawkeye basketball. He spent many happy years managing and playing fast pitch softball. In his later years he enjoyed taking long walks and talking with his good friends Lynn and Brian.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; children Jennifer of Fairfield, IA and Chad of Bellevue, IA; sibling Joyce Spormann of Seattle, WA; sisters in-law, Jodi Mangler, Beverly Cusimano, Marlene Greve, and Carol Haferbier; cousin Judy Draper; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald; a sister Phyllis (James) Hlubek (Mangler); in-laws, Stephen Haferbier, Julie (Steve) Cooper; Truman Greve, and James Cusimano; and his father and mother in-law, Lester and Leona Haferbier. According to his wishes cremation rights will be accorded with no service taking place. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Ronald Mangler Family.