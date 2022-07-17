Lois E. Houselog, 95, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 12th, 2022, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Visitation will be on Monday July 18th, 2022, at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 18th at Church of the Nativity, with Monsignor James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Lois was born on March 28th, 1927, in Garryowen, IA, daughter of Richard and Blanche (Johnson) Donovan. She attended a one room schoolhouse. In December 2012, she received her GED from NICC in 29 days without ever attending a day of high school.
She was united in marriage to her husband, Norbert “Butch” Houselog, on September 20, 1947, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque.
In her younger years, Lois worked at the Dubuque Packing House. When she was 58, she worked at St. Dominic Villa at Sinsinawa as an activity director until her husband got sick. She was an active volunteer for the AARP until the age of 90.
Lois is survived by her children Michael Houselog and Linda Houselog Lee (fiancé John Gonther); her brother Frank Donovan of Santa Rosa, CA, sisters-in-law Edna Houselog of Dubuque, Gert Houselog of Dubuque, Theresa Houselog of Milwaukee, WI, grandchildren Matt (Samantha) Houselog, Amy (Dustyn) Tonner, Lilli Houselog, Lance Houselog, Jenny (Brad Michels) Meyer, Carla (Dusty) Koluhen, and Mandy (Jeremiah) Schramm, best friend Mary O’Hara, along with 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a true treasure, historian, friend, and mentor to many. She loved dancing to Polka music with the love of her life, Butch.
She was preceded in death by her husband Butch in 2002, daughter Marianne in 1949, her parents, brothers Neal (Ellen) Donovan, Gerald “Buzzy” (Joan) Donovan, and sister Donna Brenke.
A Lois Houselog Memorial Fund has been established.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, the staff of Grand Meadows, special nieces and nephew, special niece and nephews Julie Schwendinger, Steve Houselog, and Dennis Donovan and any family and friends who prayed for or visited Lois.
