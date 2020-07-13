Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Marie M. Ambrosy, Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rita Bemis, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
June M. Friederick,
La Motte, Iowa — Cele-bration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Brianna M. Leach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Sally P. Leemon,
Mt. Carroll, Ill./Stoughton, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Time of sharing: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Alvina M. Mauer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Shannon M. McDermott, Farley, Iowa, formerly of Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.
Jim Streinz, Sarasota, Fla. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Becker-Miles Funeral Home, Sumner, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, until time of services at the church.
Gavin R. Stuart, Farley, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Donald L. Torrey, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Judith J. Weber, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.