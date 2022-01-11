Sister Jacquelyn Rice, BVM (Vianney), 88, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Private funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation of cremated remains. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Jackie was an elementary teacher at St. Raphael in Dubuque, Iowa. She also taught in Chicago, Maywood, and Oak Park, Ill. She ministered as director of religious education and pastoral associate in Chicago and as an administrative assistant in legal services for Archdiocese of Chicago. She also volunteered as an ESL teacher and at a homeless shelter. She served the congregation as a regional representative.
She was born on April 29, 1933, in St. Louis to Edward and Mary Ellen (Dalton) Rice. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from St Agnes Parish, St. Louis. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Rosemary (Curtis) Balven, Sister Kathryn Rice, OLVM, Patricia (Joseph) Schafers, and Claire Bruce. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.