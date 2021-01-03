Ruth Eleanor (Myatt) March, 100, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the home she lived in for 70 years. A private family service will be held.
Ruth was born September 23, 1920, in Lost Nation, Iowa, to Frank and Martha Myatt. She graduated from Iowa State University with degrees in Home Economics and English. Ruth married Claude J. March on June 29, 1943, in Lost Nation, Iowa. They celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to Claude’s death in September of 2004.
Ruth’s life was centered around her faith and family. She taught school in Waverly and Lost Nation, Iowa, and at Washington Junior High School in Dubuque. She was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a member of P.E.O. and Eastern Star for over 60 years, a member of Dubuque Golf and Country Club and a member of the Sanctuary Golf Club of Sanibel, Florida. She would always tell everyone, “I have three children, five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and I am an only child. I am BLESSED.”
She will be missed by her family, Sue Ann March, John and Sallie March and Ellen and Dave Raisbeck; her grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.