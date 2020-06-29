DELHI, Iowa — Lawrence “Larry” Gudenkauf, 60, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in rural Delhi.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. All guests are respectfully requested to practice social distance and provide your own face mask. A private Funeral Liturgy for only the immediate family will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home with interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Ryan, Iowa. The Reverend Gabriel Anderson will officiate.
Larry was a lifelong farmer who loved walking his fields and raising cattle. He was an avid collector of Oliver tractors and classic cars. He also enjoyed a 25-year career as a postal letter carrier. He valued the many family and work relationships he had over the years and considered himself lucky to have good people around him. One of his favorite quotes was “Life’s Good” (LG). He was always willing to lend a helping hand, always had a smile on his face regardless of the weather, and was known as “Postman Larry” to so many.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his mother, Ann Gudenkauf, of Manchester; one brother, Marv Gudenkauf, of Manchester; four sisters, Joann (Steve) Metz, of Keswick, Janice (Greg) Lawrence, of Delhi, Karen (Dean) Lucas, of Manchester, Linda (Seth) Ringgenberg, of Blue Springs, MO; nieces and nephews, Kellie (Nate) Byrd, Christine Metz, Brian (Brittany) Metz, Erin (Ryan) Dreessens, Ryan Lawrence, Nichole Lucas, Kristin Lucas, Michalea (Zach) Shannahan and Makenna Ringgenberg.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Gudenkauf; one brother, John Gudenkauf; and one niece, Heather Lucas.
