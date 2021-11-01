DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Luke Wohlers, 59, of Dyersville, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Journey Church in Dubuque.

