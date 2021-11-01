Luke Wohlers Telegraph Herald Nov 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Luke Wohlers, 59, of Dyersville, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Journey Church in Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Justin J. Heitzman Former Lancaster librarian says termination fueled by her outsider status Biz Buzz Monday: Coffee company to close, paving way for growth of meat processing business Scott L. Hammerand Local law enforcement reports