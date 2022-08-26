OLATHE, Kan. — Roy E. White, 84, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Dyersville, Iowa to Henry and Florence (Ressler) White on May 22, 1938. Roy graduated from St Paul’s Grade/High School in Worthington, Iowa, attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and received a Registered Nurse degree from Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University both in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. His work as a hospital administrator took him to Chicago, Illinois, Salina, Kansas, Des Moines, Iowa, Concordia, Kansas, and the Island of St. Lucia in the West Indies. He was a member of, and chaired numerous national, state, and civic organizations during his professional career.

