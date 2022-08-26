OLATHE, Kan. — Roy E. White, 84, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Dyersville, Iowa to Henry and Florence (Ressler) White on May 22, 1938. Roy graduated from St Paul’s Grade/High School in Worthington, Iowa, attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and received a Registered Nurse degree from Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola University both in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. His work as a hospital administrator took him to Chicago, Illinois, Salina, Kansas, Des Moines, Iowa, Concordia, Kansas, and the Island of St. Lucia in the West Indies. He was a member of, and chaired numerous national, state, and civic organizations during his professional career.
Roy is survived by his wife Hazel, with whom he shared nearly 59 years of marriage, his children Brad (Anastasia) White of Chesterfield, MO., Tamara (Michael) Bulleigh of Olathe, KS., Tara (Richard) Myers of St. Peters, MO., Tanya (Ryan) Wettengel of Roanoke, TX., Brett (Jessica) White of Shawnee, KS., grandchildren, Kailey (Christi), Brianne (Brady), Christopher (Angela), Nicholas, Sydney, Zachary, Jake, Cade, Clare, Lauryn, Beau, Faith, and Addison, and a great grandson due at the end of the year, brothers Thomas White of Cascade, IA., Patrick (Carol) White of Hiawatha, IA., Tad (Cathy) White of Dubuque, IA., and a sister Angela Kruse-Oberbroeckling of Dyersville, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Florence White. Religion, family, and friends were very important to Roy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother along with being an extremely loyal friend to many. He loved sports and was always involved in coaching his children. He never missed an opportunity to attend all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Religion was a large part of Roy’s life. He was a devout Catholic and daily mass attendee. Last but not least, he was a true diehard fan of his beloved Chicago Cubs.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Roy at 11:30am on Monday, August 29 th , 2022, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143 rd St., Olathe, KS 66062. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10am — 11:10am. Rosary will begin at 11:10am. The Memorial Mass will be live streamed through the Prince of Peace Facebook page. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Olathe, KS and The Sisters of St. Joseph, P.O. Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.