POTOSI, Wis. — Joanne M. Stelpflug, age 86, of Potosi, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA. She was born on June 4, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Paul and Marie (Kuepper) Weis. Joanne graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Dubuque. After graduation, she worked for Roshek’s for a short time. On September 17, 1955, Joanne was united in marriage to Robert G. “Bob” Stelpflug at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. After their marriage, they rented a farm near Lancaster before purchasing the family farm in Tennyson. Joanne also drove school bus and taught CCD at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. She was later employed at Orchard Manor Nursing Home as a CNA for many years. Joanne enjoyed sewing, quilting, and flower gardening. She dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons: Gary (Chris), Patrick (Karla) and Doug (Erin) Stelpflug; 13 grandchildren: Ben, Andrea, Danielle, Jeff, Dusty, Jackie, Derek, Tristan, Felicia, Lily, Noah, Kasey and Evey; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rose and Mary Ann Weis.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, on August 7, 2020; a daughter, Connie; a grandson, Joseph; her siblings: Paul, Karl, Louie, Leonard “Red” (Diane) and Arnold “Butch” Weis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Joanne M. Stelpflug Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.