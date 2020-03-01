FARLEY, Iowa — Randall “Randy” Mackey, 53, of Farley, Iowa formerly of Eldora, IA, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Randy may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Services for Randy will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with Deacon Dan O’Connell Presiding. Burial will be held at a later date.
He was born December 8, 1966, in Eldora, Iowa son of Larry and Vivian (Guilford) Mackey. He graduated from Eldora New Providence High School. On April 8, 1989, in Toledo, IA, he was united in marriage to Keri Bruner.
Randy was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan; he was a stock car racing enthusiast and loved his camping weekends at Leisure Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Keri Mackey, of Farley, IA; one son, Randy Mackey Jr., of Farley, IA; three siblings, Diana (Andy) Dettinger, of Lodi, WI, David (Gil) Mackey, of Palm Springs, CA, Jerry (Marnee) Mackey, of Cedar Rapids, IA; fathers- and mothers-in-law, Alan and Teri Baker, of Tama, IA, and Roger and Clara Bruner, of Cedar Rapids, IA; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jamie (Larry) Doherty, of Central City, IA, Mike (Kelly) Stoos, of Holiday Lake, IA, Tim (Mari) Bruner, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Jeff (Tracey) Bruner, of Fairfax, IA, Mike (Lesley) Bruner, of Fairfax, IA, Rod (Megan) Bruner, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Matt (Brooke) Baker, of Palo, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David L. Mackey in infancy; and one nephew, Gary Morris.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Randy Mackey.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.