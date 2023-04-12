GALENA, Ill. — Barbara “Lani” Johnson, of Galena, IL passed away peacefully at The Views of Marion on Friday, March 31, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service.

The cremated remains will be buried in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Barb was born in 1938 to George and Vera (Lanigan) Fisher in Chicago, IL. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, where she received a bachelor’s in elementary education and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority and alumni group.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.