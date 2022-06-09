PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Allan Thomas Schuster, age 90, passed away on a bright sunny morning on May 21st, 2022, at Edenbrook of Platteville, his home for the past year. Allan was born April 26, 1932, in St. Catherine’s Iowa. He was the son of Edmund and Leona (Markus) Schuster. He grew up on his parents’ farm. He tragically lost his father at the age of 3 due to a hunting accident. A few years later Allan, his older brother Harold, his younger sister Madonna, and their mother moved to his grandfather Markus’ farm at Crystal Lake Cave. There he learned about farming and hard work from his grandfather and his uncles, lessons that he used as an adult working on various farms in the Tri State area and at the feed store in Platteville. Upon retiring Allan looked forward to spending time with his friends at the Senior Center in Platteville and at Jenor Towers. He enjoyed listening to country music, watching old TV westerns and was a lifelong euchre player and Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, (Francis) Stelpflug; nieces and nephews: Tom Schuster, Rose (Craig) Hartzell, David Schuster, John (Melanie) Schuster, Steve (Delilah) Stelpflug, Cathy (Bruce) Kohlenberg, Joan (Owen) Wiederholt, Dick (Paulette) Stelpflug, Dan Stelpflug and Ron (Yvonne) Stelpflug; 21 great nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great nieces and nephews with 2 more on the way.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Schuster; his sister, Madonna; and sister-in-law, Jeanie.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful people of Edenbrook Platteville, the compassionate staff of Southwest Health and St. Croix Hospice, the residents of Jenor Towers who became part of Allan’s family and the Senior Center of Platteville.
Memorials may be given to the Senior Center of Platteville.
A Celebration of Allan’s life is being planned and details will be published at a later time. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family.
