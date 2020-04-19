Gary R. Anglin, 71, of Dubuque, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Our dear husband, dad, grandpa and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, where military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Gary was born July 29, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of Merle and Lucille Winders Anglin. On September 25, 1971, he married Debbie Goedken at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He attended St. Columbkille’s School and graduated from Wahlert High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1968 until 1970. Gary was a route salesperson for Trausch Baking Company for 33 years. Following retirement from the bakery, he worked at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home as a funeral attendant. Gary was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where he spent many hours a week helping out as needed as Sacristan. He was also a member of St. Columbkille’s Knights of Columbus Council #15813, 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus Assembly #3556, and Past President of St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was Past Chief and an active member of the Dubuque Auxiliary Police for 39 years. He loved to be of service to people and, in true Christian spirit, he selflessly volunteered his time to anybody who needed it.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; his son, Kevin (Angie) Anglin, of Centralia/Peosta; his daughter, Angie (Rich Curiel Jr.) Anglin, of Dubuque; one grandson, Michael Anglin; and four brothers, Keith (Nancy) Anglin, of Dubuque, Kenny (Diane) Anglin, of Dubuque, P.J. (Tina) Anglin, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Steven (Tanya) Anglin, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Robert and Ronald Anglin.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Gary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.