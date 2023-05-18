Loretta M. Dawkins, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
James Feldman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Jeffery J. Glass, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Marvin H. Goetz, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Ruth A. Guilinger, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, Palisades Golf Course clubhouse, Savanna.
Karen P. Kelchen, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leo J. LeClere, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion.
Charles Miehe, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10:15 to 11 a.m. today, Belmont Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Cory L. Parker, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kathleen E. Probert-Lantaff, Crawford, Neb. — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Volga, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Benjamin Quick, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Melvin W. Reittinger, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Phillip P. Schmerbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara J. Staskal, Boscobel, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boscobel. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Ernest J. Thole, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Ronn L. Toebaas, Galena, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, Grace Episcopal Church, Galena.
Christopher K. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at “R Place,” East Dubuque, Ill.
