DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Berniece Knippel, 99, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.

Visitation for Berniece will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Berniece Knippel Family, P.O. 271, Dyersville, Iowa, 52040.

