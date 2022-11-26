DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Berniece Knippel, 99, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Berniece will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Berniece Knippel Family, P.O. 271, Dyersville, Iowa, 52040.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Berniece at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa with Rev. Christopher Podhajsky presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery at a later date.
Berniece was born July 9, 1923, in Placid, Iowa, daughter of William and Julia (Faley) McDermott. She received her education at Placid Country School and Epworth High School graduating May 19, 1941. Berniece was very active in plays, 6 on 6 Basketball as a guard and was Class President. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa on October 8, 1944. Berniece met the love of her life and on April 25, 1945, she was united in marriage to Clifford Knippel at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2004.
She was a School nurse for the Western Dubuque Community School District, where she promoted exercise, healthy eating, and drinking. She enjoyed the time at Camp Little Cloud with the 6th Grade Outdoor Learning Program. Berniece and Cliff loved to travel often with the WDHS Band as Nurse and Chaperone to the Cotton Bowl and Macy’s Day Parade. She worked with wonderful WD principals, teachers, and school staff and those friendships continued throughout her life. She retired in 2000.
Berniece was known to many as BerNIECE and Honey Bea. She was an avid walker with her dog at her side. She bowled for McDermott Ford Team winning many team 1st Places. Berniece was an excellent Bridge player every Thursday night plus she and Kay Posey won the Woman’s Club Bridge Marathon countless times. She also enjoyed a round of golf or two at the DGCC sharing the love of the game with her husband and children, playing on sand greens and rolling the sand for putting is a fun memory.
Berniece and Cliff were the number one supporters of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s activities, loving every minute of cheering them on. She was also a very avid and vocal fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Notre Dame, and Minnesota Vikings Football teams. The referees will now be able to relax a little.
Her Catholic faith and praying the rosary were very important to her, she was a member of the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Parish and the Catholic Daughters of America St. Rose Court #350.
She is survived by her four children, Clifford “Kip” (Sharon) Knippel, and John F. (Teresa) Knippel both of St. Paul, MN, Nicole (John) Rahe of Dyersville, IA, Renee Doeden of Dubuque, IA; 9 grandchildren, Kip (Jamie) Knippel, Keegan Knippel, Ben (Sarah) Rahe, Adam (Kiley) Rahe, Aaron (Lauren) Rahe, Andy (Vickie) Rahe, Kelly Butler, Tim (Mikenna) Knippel, Julia Knippel; 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Luanus Ott of Dubuque; and one brother, Louie McDermott of Dyersville.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, one son, Francis Knippel in infancy; son-in-law, Greg Doeden; siblings, Melvin (Loretta) McDermott, Marie (Gene) Carmody, Callista (John) Secker, Hazel (Jim) Woods, Clare (Bertha) McDermott, brothers-in-law, Dr. Roger Ott Sr., Floyd (Louise) Knippel, Eugene (Ruth) Knippel, Hilbert (Vivian) Knippel, and Charles (Lila) Knippel, sisters-in-law, Mabel McDermott, Joyce (Del) Paulson and Helen (LeRoy) Paulson.
The family of Berniece would like to give a special thank you to the Nurses and staff at Mercy One Senior Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Berniece.
