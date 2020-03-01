MEBANE, N.C. — Susan Elizabeth Brown Jennings, 68, of Mebane, NC, passed away after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer on February 24, 2020.
Susan was born in Lubbock, Texas, on June 23, 1951, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George (Dorothy) Brown, of Dubuque, Iowa. Susan was a 1973 graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque, with a B.S. degree in Psychology and Education. She and her husband, Robert Louis, were married on June 14, 1974. She was an elementary school teacher all over the United States while her husband, Lt. Col. Robert L. Jennings, USMC, now retired, served his country for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are their sons, Robert Noel (Angel), of Mebane, and Terrence Joseph, of Norfolk, VA; grandsons, Noel Jackson, Spencer Holden; a granddaughter, Isabelle Grace. Additionally, Susan has several sisters and brothers, Heidi, (Michael), Linda, Barbara (Larry), Vicki (Norman), Molly (Dan), Theodore (Tuyla), Tobin (Maryanne), and Thomas (Theresa); and numerous nephews and nieces.
At Susan’s request, no formal services will be conducted, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Dubuque, Iowa.
Charitable contributions may be sent in her name to the American Cancer Society (Hope Lodge) at 930 Wellness Dr. #B, Greenville, NC 27834.
Please sign an online register book at www.omegafsc.com. Omega Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.