William A. Siegert, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at MercyOne surrounded by his family in Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation for Bill will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Services for Bill will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Bill was born June 13, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Walter and Clara (Kress) Siegert. He was a graduate of Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa. He was united in marriage on July 26, 1960, to Janet McKenna at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa. Together the couple farmed in the rural Dubuque, Iowa and farmed Holstein and Brown Swiss dairy. He enjoyed driving tractors and doing field work until the end. There were days bill could hardly walk, but he would always find a way to climb into a tractor. Bill spent many summers driving his red tractors with friends and family on the WMT Tractorcade.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, especially at Breitbach’s. He also enjoyed his casino outings and afternoon rides in his Pink 1959 Ford Galaxy.
He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. Bill was also a member of Farm Bureau and Farmer’s Union Milk Marketers. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Siegert of Dubuque; seven children, Peggy (Mark) Kass of Peosta, Thomas (Melissa) Siegert, Sandra (Mark) LaRue, David Siegert all of Dubuque, Wayne Siegert of Minneapolis, MN, Daniel (Trish) Siegert of Peosta, Cynthia (Dan) Hilkin of Dubuque; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Kass, Curtis (Sheena) Kass, Marty (Liz) Kass, Matt Kass, Stacy (Matt) Cook, Emily Hermsen, Dr. Sydney LaRue, Josh LaRue, Mallory Siegert, Jayden Siegert, Carson Siegert, Amber Siegert, Chris Webley, Wyatt Hilkin, Gwyn Hilkin, Taylor Hilkin, and Evey Hilkin; 9 great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Bergfeld and Jeanette (Gary) Fagan both of Dubuque; two sister-in-law, Maureen Siegert of Dubuque and Rose (Joe) Staner of Cascade; brother-in-law, Robert McKenna of Bernard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Kenneth Siegert; one brother-in-law, John Bergfeld; his Father and Mother-in-law, Lawrence and Florence (Donovan) McKenna; one niece, Laurie Valentine; and one grandson.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at MercyOne and Home instead Care Providers.
