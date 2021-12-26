CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Helene Mary Auld, RN, age 93, a longtime resident of Monticello and Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday December 22, 2021.
Helene was born in Hancock, MI on September 14, 1928, the firstborn child of Mary (Latvis) and Stanley Bildz. After completing high school in Hancock, MI, she graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Later in life she went back to school and obtained her Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Dubuque. She worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals in Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania before she relocated to Dubuque, Iowa and spent many years in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital. She retired from Northeast Iowa Technical Institute as a nursing instructor where she had a positive impact on the careers of many nurses. Helene met her husband, Sam, doing one of her favorite activities, dancing. He was an Arthur Murray dance instructor, and she was his student. They married in 1953 in Crown Point, Indiana, and spent the next 63 years together raising five children. She was a long-time member of the Congenial 100 dance club and regularly attended dance events into her 90’s. After retiring, Helene and Sam were avid cruise ship patrons taking annual trips with their dancing friends. She was a woman of devout faith in God and a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello before moving to Cedar Rapids and joining St. Matthews. Helene loved to read, tend to her flowers and yard, and could shovel snow like no one else. She was a loving mother and Nana who will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her five children, David M. (Jill Watrous) Auld of Des Moines, IA, Stuart T. Auld of Dubuque, IA, Phillip J. Auld of Anamosa, IA, Adam B. (DeAnne) Auld of Greensboro, NC, Samantha R. (Tim) Towlerton of Scottsdale, AZ; and six grandchildren Danielle Auld, Jonathan Auld, Samuel Auld, Amy Auld, Evan Towlerton and Mitchell Towlerton; and one brother Paul (Patricia) Bonini.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel M. Auld; one grandson, Alex Auld; three sisters, Sophie (Robert) Sowka, Patricia (Donald) Hein, and Pauline Drozdzinski; and one brother, James (Delores) Bildz.
A memorial mass and brunch will be held after the new year.