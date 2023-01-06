MARION, Iowa — Shirley Rose Goetzinger, 85, a longtime resident of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Anamosa Care Center in Anamosa. A Vigil Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where a visitation will follow until 4:00 p.m. Deacon Jeff Volker will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Lattnerville Catholic Cemetery in Lattnerville, Iowa. Shirley was born on March 30, 1937, at home in Bernard, Iowa, one of eight children to Ralph and Imelda (Kaiser) Droeszler. On April 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Darrell Francis Goetzinger at St. Patrick’s Church in North Garryowen, Iowa. Shirley and Darrell were longtime members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. In her earlier years, Shirley had worked at Amana Refrigeration and St. Luke’s Hospital. She was also a former Avon Representative for several years. Shirley enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards, especially Euchre. She took pride in their yard and garden. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Shirley is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Darrell Goetzinger of Marion; four children, Julia A. (Scott) Armstrong of Kilkenny, Minnesota, Diana L. (Matthew) Eulberg of Marion, John D. Goetzinger of LeCenter, Minnesota, and Sonya M. Robertson (Shane Mather) of Palo, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jeremiah (Nicki), Joshua (Jacque), and Amanda Armstrong, Chloe (John) Ortmann, and Nicole, Carly, and Jesse Robertson; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Kay Doty of Dubuque, Iowa, Helen (Merlin) Theisen of LaMotte, Iowa, Patsy (Al) Chamberlain of Anamosa, and Mary (Frank) Klaas of Hayward, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Donnie Ambrosy of Glendale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Grace Droeszler of Bernard; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Imelda Droeszler; siblings, Donald Droeszler, LuMae Cavanaugh, and Janise Ambrosy; two brothers-in-law, Harlan Doty, and Loras “Peanuts” Cavanaugh; three nephews, Jerry Droeszler, Greg Ambrosy, and Dennis Cavanaugh; and one niece, Elaine Johnson. Please share a memory of Shirley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Shirley R. Goetzinger
