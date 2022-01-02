EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Mark Hillers, 60, of Edgewood and formerly of Earlville, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi.

A Scripture service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Murdoch Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, of Marion, is assisting the family.

