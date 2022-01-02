Mark Hillers Telegraph Herald Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Mark Hillers, 60, of Edgewood and formerly of Earlville, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi.A Scripture service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the church. Burial will be at a later date.Murdoch Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, of Marion, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edgewood-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Earlville-iowa Scripture Burial Catholic Church Marion Christianity Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque council hires consultant for $1 million for road project with 3 roundabouts Authorities: 2 arrested after burglary, short pursuit in Dubuque County Local farmer becomes Iowa's Mrs. U.S. Agriculture Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Families mark new year with snowy hike in Dubuque