LANCASTER, Wis. — Robert C. Irish, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 17, 1932, the son of Carl and Genevieve (Keene) Irish. Robert attended Boice Creek Grade School and Lancaster Grade School. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950. On May 26, 1953, Robert was united in marriage to Catherine Harasha at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Together they farmed the family farm in Potosi Township. They raised their family on this farm. Robert served on the Potosi School Board for 12 years. They sold the farm in 1992 and he and Catherine moved to Lancaster.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping up with his grandchildren’s activities. He also enjoyed his mornings at Zippy’s Brass Rail visiting with the guys and playing Euchre.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Catherine; their children: David (Judy) Irish, Potosi; Marcia Leibfried, Potosi; Nancy (Tim) Langkamp, Lancaster; Jane (Tim) Farrey, Lancaster; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; in-laws: Donna (Robert) Murphy; Ina Harasha; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Irish; one grandson, Kyle Leibfried; his sister, Genelda (Calvin) Yoose; in-laws: Ralph (Dorothy) Harasha; Mary (Stanley) Knapp; Delores (Gil) Craton; Fred (Cheryl) Harasha and Jim Harasha; father and mother-in-law, George and Clara Harasha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his care.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Manor, Grant County Hospice and Dr. Eric Stader for their care and compassion.