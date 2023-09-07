LANCASTER, Wis. — Robert C. Irish, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home with his family by his side.

He was born on March 17, 1932, the son of Carl and Genevieve (Keene) Irish. Robert attended Boice Creek Grade School and Lancaster Grade School. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950. On May 26, 1953, Robert was united in marriage to Catherine Harasha at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Together they farmed the family farm in Potosi Township. They raised their family on this farm. Robert served on the Potosi School Board for 12 years. They sold the farm in 1992 and he and Catherine moved to Lancaster.

