MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Sandra J. “Sandy” Rich, 78, of Maquoketa, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, where a celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.

Burial be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.

