MENOMINEE, Ill. — Sandra “Sandy” M. (Shird) Schadler, 73 of Menominee, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
There will be no public visitation. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.
Sandy was born on December 24, 1947, in LaFarge, WI, the daughter of Verlin Robert and Freda G. (Short) Shird. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1966. Sandy attended Clinton Community College at Clinton, IA, and received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree.
On November 18, 1967 she was united in marriage to James C. Schadler at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque. Sandy was formerly employed at The Finley Hospital and retired from Medical Associates Clinic in 2002.
She loved horses, gardening, flowers, traveling to all 50 states and around the world, ice cream, chocolate and more chocolate, a cold beer, but most of all her family and grandchildren came first.
Surviving are her husband, Jim; two sons, James C. (Erika) Schadler Jr., of Denver, and Robert J. (Melissa) Schadler, of Phoenix; three grandchildren, Wendy, Hunter and Ethan; three sisters, Dona (Chuck) Ostrander and Darlene Stuart, both of Dubuque, and Karla (Dale) Smith, of Cedar Rapids, IA; a brother, Dean Shird, of Largo, FL; nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Janet Wesenberg, of Denver, and Judy (Tom) Syke, of Menominee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin Robert and Freda Shird; her siblings, Robert, Ronald, Kathryn and Shelby; and a brother-in-law, Joe Schadler.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque and Finley Hospital for their love and concern for Sandy.
“Irish Blessing: May you never forget what is worth remembering, Nor ever remember what is best forgotten. Love, Dona & Dar.”