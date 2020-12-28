GALENA, Ill. — Mabel T. Schmitt, 92, of Galena, IL, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 18, 1928, in East Dubuque, IL, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Reimenapp) Ames. Mabel married Vincent S. Schmitt on April 29, 1948, in East Dubuque, and he preceded her in death. She worked at Flexsteel and retired from Frommelt Industries, Dubuque. Mabel was blessed with 92 years of a fulfilling life, she enjoyed fun with family and friends playing cards, and dancing. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Mabel had a great love for her family, the Lord, and her country. She was a member of the Galena VFW Auxiliary and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her devoted children, Darlene (Terry) Leifker, of Galena, David (Roxie) Schmitt, of DeWitt, IA, Donnie (Doris) Schmitt, of Galena, Jerry (Rita) Schmitt, of Coon Rapids, MN, Mary (Mike) Drapeau, of Bellevue, IA, Dawn (Dean) DeValk, of Princeton, MN; daughter-in-law, Annette Schmitt, of East Dubuque; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mabel was born the third of six children — her surviving siblings, Marion (Harold) Fleege, Barbara (Virgil) Splinter, Rosie (Jim) Schulting, and Fritz (Pat) Ames. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Steven; two grandsons, Jason, and Ryan Vincent Schmitt; her in-laws, Marge (Allen) Beadle, Rita (Dick) Pillard, Melvin (Marion) Schmitt and Albert (Betty) Schmitt.
The family would like to share their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Mariah, for the wonderful care shown to our mother Mabel.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com