John R. “Rick” Kass Jr., 72, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for John will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard, Iowa Honor Guard.
John was born June 29, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of John H. and Phyllis Ryan Kass. He attended and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1968.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from January 28, 1969, until September 1, 1970. On May 26, 1973, he married Pamela R. Kohnen at Summit Congregational Church in Dubuque.
He was employed at Barnstead Thermolyne in the shipping department for 37 years.
He was a member of Summit Congregation Church and a booster member for the Dubuque Boys Club. He also attended Cozy Corner. John enjoyed doing work for others, fishing, hunting, playing Euchre and Cribbage, taking casino trips with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Pam, of Dubuque; daughter, Karen (Mike Smith) Kass, of Dubuque; son, Jeffrey (Jenny) Kass, of Altoona; daughter, Julie (Josh Orr) Kass, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Nathan and Shelby Selken, Morgan Kass, Laney and Riley Kass, Hudson and Sierrah Orr; two great-granddaughters, Zariah and Zalaya Selken; step-mother, Kay Kass, of Dubuque; two brothers, Joseph and Robert Kass, of Texas; eight sisters, Linda Koch, of Dubuque, Jane (Jim) Weber, of Farley, Mary Kass, of Dubuque, Carol (Bob) Yeske, of LaCrosse, WI, Sarah Kay, of Texas, Sheri Jo (Bill) Vondran, of Dubuque, Kelean (Aaron) Williams, of East Dubuque, IL, Angela Duehr, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Averey Selken; a brother-in-law, Mike Koch; sister and brother-in-law, Sue (Lyle) Upmann; sister-in-law, Patricia Chaloupka; sister-in-law, Nancy Sanders; grandparents-in-law, Carl (Mildred) Licht; and grand puppy, Jasmine.
