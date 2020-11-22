Ronald Paul “Ron” Nauman, 82, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque with his loving wife and granddaughter at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date, with a celebration of life to follow. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Leonard Funeral Home Facebook page, and all attending are reminded to wear a mask and social distance.
Ron was born on July 19, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Raymond and Lorraine (Lucas) Nauman. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1957 where he was a member of the ROTC and was an outstanding athlete. On December 8, 1972, he married his best friend, Patricia Stecklein in Galena.
Ron’s first job as a young man was working at Nauman’s General Store in Sherrill. He worked for the Clean Towel Service in Dubuque before starting his career with the Dubuque Community School System, doing maintenance work at Hempstead High School and several Dubuque grade schools until his retirement.
Ron liked to keep things lively, telling a good joke, singing a tune, or sharing a good story. He took pride in his family and spending time with them. One of his favorite hobbies was going to his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and activities. He loved to take a cruise in his exceptionally clean car although he was directionally challenged. Ron enjoyed the finer things in life, including Kessler Whiskey and a Mulgrew’s Chili Dog. In later years, he found peace house-boating on the river.
He was loved by so many, left to cherish those memories are his wife, Patricia “Pat” Nauman; children, Jeff Nauman, Jill (Lanny) Loague, Nick (Marsha) Nauman, Kerry (Tim) Dickens, T.J. (Christi) Stecklein, Tim (Lynnette) Stecklein, Todd (Dianne) Stecklein and Tye (Aimee) Stecklein; 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren as of now; a brother, Stan (Ann) Nauman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly Stecklein; and a brother, Don (Marge) Nauman.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald P. Nauman memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff of No Place Like Home and Roots of Dubuque for helping with Ron’s care, allowing him stay in his home as long as possible.