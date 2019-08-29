Joseph Peter Burns, 67, of Dubuque, formerly of Basking Ridge, N.J., passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home, following a prolonged illness, with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, Ill., with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, and from 8:45 until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Key West, with military honors accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Joe was born on July 22, 1952, in Phillipsburg, N.J., the son of Joseph P. and Elinor Mae (Wolfe) Burns. He was a graduate of Gill St. Bernard’s Prep School in Gladstone, N.J., and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Joe was a member of the Army Reserves Special Forces Airborne.
He was united in marriage to Maria Droessler, formerly of Kieler, Wis., on November 18, 1989, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. Joe was employed at Hormel Foods in Dubuque, and was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in East Dubuque.
Surviving is his wife, Maria; their daughter, Fiona Burns, of Dubuque; his siblings, Timothy (Diane) Burns, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Susan (Todd) Craig, of Houston, Texas, and Brigid (Ron) Rizzo, of Long Valley, N.J.; his in-laws, William (Sharon) Droessler, of McFarland, Wis., Sally Jo (Randal) Halford, of Georgetown, Texas, and Terrence (Sue) Droessler, of Columbus, Wis.; and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe’s family wishes to thank the staff at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, and Hospice of Dubuque, for the wonderful care given to Joe, their beloved husband and father.
